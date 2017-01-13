The Suffolk County police homicide squad is investigating the death of a man who was found shot in Brentwood Friday morning.
Police said they responded to a call for a shooting near Robin Lane and Fir Place at about 5:30 a.m. and found the body of an adult male on Meadowbrook Drive.
Police did not immediately say whether the death was considered gang related, but the investigation comes in the midst of a police crackdown of such activity in Brentwood.
Since September, when Suffolk police announced the crackdown, seven members of the MS-13 street gang have been arrested on a range of federal charges.
Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said earlier this month that the arrests are part of his overall strategy to crush MS-13 and other street gangs operating in Suffolk County in the aftermath of six gang-related killings, including those of five teenagers in Brentwood last year.
Separately, Suffolk police have arrested more than 80 MS-13 gang members on various state charges since September, including gun and drug possession, as part of the crackdown. Police also have refused to identify them.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.