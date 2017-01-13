The Suffolk County police homicide squad is investigating the death of a man who was found shot in Brentwood Friday morning.

Police said they responded to a call for a shooting near Robin Lane and Fir Place at about 5:30 a.m. and found the body of an adult male on Meadowbrook Drive.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Police did not immediately say whether the death was considered gang related, but the investigation comes in the midst of a police crackdown of such activity in Brentwood.

Since September, when Suffolk police announced the crackdown, seven members of the MS-13 street gang have been arrested on a range of federal charges.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Timothy Sini said earlier this month that the arrests are part of his overall strategy to crush MS-13 and other street gangs operating in Suffolk County in the aftermath of six gang-related killings, including those of five teenagers in Brentwood last year.

SuffolkTask force probes gang activity in killings

Separately, Suffolk police have arrested more than 80 MS-13 gang members on various state charges since September, including gun and drug possession, as part of the crackdown. Police also have refused to identify them.