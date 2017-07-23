Nassau County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in a burglary at a yoga studio in Carle Place early Sunday during which an undetermined amount of cash was stolen.
According to police, the burglary occurred about 2:20 a.m. at Hot Yoga Carle Place on Voice Road.
According to detectives, a male suspect got into the yoga studio by smashing the front glass door and is seen on a security video breaking into a cash register and removing cash before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as being 5-foot-10 with an average build and wearing jeans and a T-shirt and a baseball hat that are both light in color.
Detectives ask anyone with information about the burglary to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
