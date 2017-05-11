Subscribe
    CrimeLong Island

    Officials: MS-13 members on Long Island arrested in ‘gang surge’

    Updated
    victor.ramos@newsday.com

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security logo is

    The U.S. Department of Homeland Security logo is seen in Arlington, Va., on Jan. 13, 2015.

    MS-13 gang members were among 30 people arrested on Long Island as part of a national sweep by a federal law enforcement unit targeting criminal street gangs, federal officials said Thursday.

    The arrests were part of a six-week “gang surge” that netted 1,378 people, many considered suspects in transnational criminal activity including drug trafficking, smuggling of people and weapons, sex...

