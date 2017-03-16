Eight foreign nationals convicted of sex offenses in Nassau County, Suffolk County, Manhattan and Queens, some having committed offenses against minors, are facing deportation after being arrested earlier this month during a regional roundup by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, authorities said.
The names of those arrested have not been released. All were identified only by age and nationality.
Calling them “sexual predators,” ICE officials said that all eight have prior convictions for sexual offenses in Nassau, Suffolk and Queens, but did not detail if any are believed to have entered the country illegally.
The arrests came during a two-day action by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations that took place March 6-7, officials said.
“ERO officers are out there every day enforcing immigration law with targeted enforcement actions,” ICE field office director for New York Thomas R. Decker said in a statement released this week, adding: “These actions focus our resources on the most egregious offenders and promote public safety in the communities in which we live and work.”
Officials said that during fiscal year 2016, ICE conducted 240,255 removals nationwide — and said that 92 percent of those removed from the United States had been previously convicted of a crime. Any of the eight foreign nationals arrested during this recent local operation will be processed for removal, as well, ICE said.
ICE also said that any of those arrested who have outstanding orders of deportation, or who returned to the United States illegally after being previously deported, would be subject to immediate removal. It did not detail if any of those arrested fall under that criteria. Others arrested face a hearing before an immigration judge or face deportation after formalized arrangements.
According to ICE, among those arrested were:
- A Dominican man, 38, with a prior conviction for third-degree attempted rape of a 15-year-old girl in Nassau who was sentenced to 6 years’ probation. He was arrested in Freeport on March 6;
- A Mexican man, 48, who was sentenced to 6 months in jail and 10 years’ supervised probation after being convicted in New York of promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing sexual performance by a child. He was arrested in Brooklyn on March 6;
- A 32-year-old citizen of the Democratic Republic of the Congo with a conviction in New York for third-degree sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl who was granted a conditional discharge after the issuance of an order of protection. He was arrested March 6 in Manhattan;
- A Honduran man, 39, who had been previously deported after being convicted in Nassau of attempted forcible rape. Officials did not provide any details about the crime or the victim but said the offender was arrested in Hempstead on March 7;
- A Guatemalan man, 24, convicted in Nassau of attempted rape and who had been sentenced to 10 years’ probation. He was arrested in Freeport on March 7;
- A Salvadoran man, 36, convicted in Suffolk of petty larceny and forcible touching. He was arrested in Patchogue on March 7;
- A Ecuadorean man, 45, convicted in Nassau of first-degree sexual abuse of a woman, 22, and who was sentenced to 4 months in jail and 10 years’ probation. He was arrested in Roslyn on March 6;
- A Ecuadorean man, 25, convicted in Queens of a second-degree criminal sex act and who was sentenced to 10 years’ probation. He was arrested in Jackson Heights on March 7.
