Eight foreign nationals convicted of sex offenses in Nassau County, Suffolk County, Manhattan and Queens, some having committed offenses against minors, are facing deportation after being arrested earlier this month during a regional roundup by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, authorities said.

The names of those arrested have not been released. All were identified only by age and nationality.

Calling them “sexual predators,” ICE officials said that all eight have prior convictions for sexual offenses in Nassau, Suffolk and Queens, but did not detail if any are believed to have entered the country illegally.

The arrests came during a two-day action by ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations that took place March 6-7, officials said.

“ERO officers are out there every day enforcing immigration law with targeted enforcement actions,” ICE field office director for New York Thomas R. Decker said in a statement released this week, adding: “These actions focus our resources on the most egregious offenders and promote public safety in the communities in which we live and work.”

Officials said that during fiscal year 2016, ICE conducted 240,255 removals nationwide — and said that 92 percent of those removed from the United States had been previously convicted of a crime. Any of the eight foreign nationals arrested during this recent local operation will be processed for removal, as well, ICE said.

ICE also said that any of those arrested who have outstanding orders of deportation, or who returned to the United States illegally after being previously deported, would be subject to immediate removal. It did not detail if any of those arrested fall under that criteria. Others arrested face a hearing before an immigration judge or face deportation after formalized arrangements.

According to ICE, among those arrested were: