A Rockville Centre police officer pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a felony assault charge after prosecutors alleged that he beat a man in the head with a Taser and then falsified police paperwork about it.

Officer Anthony Federico, 36, faces charges of second-degree assault, third-degree assault and two counts each of offering a false instrument for filing and falsifying business records.

He was arraigned Wednesday morning in County Court after surrendering to Nassau prosecutors and was released on his own recognizance. The officer left court without commenting.

Federico faces up to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison if convicted of the top charge — felony second-degree assault, prosecutors said.

“We are confident that as this case unfolds and the full facts come out and are developed in court that Officer Federico will be exonerated in the end,” defense attorney William Petrillo said outside court.

The officer’s arrest stems from an incident in the early morning of May 8 on South Park Avenue in Rockville Centre and involves Federico’s use of a Taser on a 25-year-old man, according to prosecutors. The attorneys in the case said a bystander’s cellphone video is part of the evidence.

When the officer “tried to gather information from the man and his 20-year-old brother,” a confrontation ensued between the brothers and the officer that “resulted in the defendant discharging his Taser several times,” prosecutors said.

The officer struck the older brother on top of his head with the Taser, causing a cut to his scalp that required “sutures and staples to close,” prosecutors said.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said that the officer than falsified paperwork after the incident.

“Accusations of police misconduct are treated very seriously by this office, and we carefully interview witnesses and examine the evidence when an allegation is made,” Singas said in a statement.

Petrillo criticized prosecutors for bringing charges, calling the case “an indictment on police.”

He added: “All police should be concerned because it is a scary situation when you have lawyers sitting in the comfort of an office Monday morning quarterbacking an incident that takes place in split seconds.”

Rockville Centre Police Commissioner Charles A. Gennario issued a statement Tuesday that was supportive of Federico.

“Based on the evidence I’ve seen, I believe police Officer Federico was defending himself against an assault by two individuals while he was attempting to make an arrest,” he said.

The commissioner also added: “But at this time, it would be inappropriate to comment any further on pending criminal matters.”

A village spokeswoman said officials couldn’t comment because it involved “a pending criminal matter.”

More than 200 law enforcement officers rallied outside Nassau County Court in Mineola on Wednesday morning to support Federico. Some held signs that said “United we stand” and “Justice for Anthony.”

Nassau County Police Benevolent Association officials said in a statement that the event happened while the veteran officer was patrolling alone and “came upon a disturbance on the street between people outside a bar.”

The statement said that while surrounded by a crowd, and with two people striking him, Federico had to use “reasonable force” to defend himself and make an arrest.

