A 23-year-old man was arrested late Monday night after he forced his way through the front door of a home in Inwood, scaring a 68-year-old woman, who fled the home — all as a watchful neighbor called 911, police said.
Responding Nassau County officers arrested Jaquan Grandy, of Grand Central Place, Inwood, at the scene on Jeanette Avenue just before midnight.
He was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree attempted assault and third-degree criminal mischief. He faces arraignment Tuesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.
Police said that as Grandy forced his way into the home he also pushed the victim back into the home. Grandy then ran upstairs.
The victim fled the house, and a neighbor who observed Grandy entering the home called 911, police said.
Grandy was arrested without incident, and no injuries were reported.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.