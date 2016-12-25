Otis Williams, 40, of Inwood, was arrested Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, on reckless endangerment and weapons charges after he fired a gun into the air after arguing with his girlfriend, Nassau County police said. (Credit: NCPD)
Nassau police arrested an Inwood man they say fired a gun into the air after arguing with his girlfriend Saturday.
Fourth Squad detectives charged Otis Williams, 40, with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and prohibited use of a dangerous weapon in connection with the incident at 9:08 p.m. on Clinton Avenue.
Police said Williams stepped outside the residence and fired several shots into the air after the argument. They recovered an FEG PMK .380-caliber handgun at the scene. No injuries were reported.
Williams was held on $100,000 bond or $75,000 cash bail at arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.
