Nassau police arrested an Inwood man they say fired a gun into the air after arguing with his girlfriend Saturday.

Fourth Squad detectives charged Otis Williams, 40, with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and prohibited use of a dangerous weapon in connection with the incident at 9:08 p.m. on Clinton Avenue.

Police said Williams stepped outside the residence and fired several shots into the air after the argument. They recovered an FEG PMK .380-caliber handgun at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Williams was held on $100,000 bond or $75,000 cash bail at arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.