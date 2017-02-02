An attorney for the Internal Revenue Service, who was arrested Wednesday in Washington on charges of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on Long Island, did not fight removal Thursday to the federal court in Central Islip for arraignment on the charge, officials said.
Jack Vitayanon, 41, an attorney with the IRS Office of Professional Responsibility, also did not present a bail package at the federal court in Washington, officials said. He was not required to enter a plea. Officials said he would be arraigned at a later date.
An attorney for Vitayanon could not immediately be reached for comment.StoryFeds: IRS attorney conspired to sell meth on LI
Vitayanon, who is also an adjunct professor of tax law at Georgetown University, is accused of conspiracy in the scheme with unnamed people on Long Island and in Arizona to distribute 500 grams of the drug, also known as speed.
At one point federal undercover agents said they videotaped a conversation with Vitayanon “smoking what appeared to be methamphetamine from a glass pipe.”
