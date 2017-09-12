The Manorville carpenter convicted of strangling and bludgeoning two women to death more than two decades ago was sentenced Tuesday to the maximum possible sentence — 50 years to life in prison.

John Bittrolff, 51, was convicted in July of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Rita Tangredi, 31, of East Patchogue, and Colleen McNamee, 20, of Holbrook.

Before State Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro imposed the sentence in Riverhead, Bittrolff faced the victims’ family members as they told him what they thought of him.

“You’re a liar,” said Thomas McNamee Sr., one of Colleen McNamee’s brothers. “You’re an animal. You’re a disease to society, a killer who will always pose a threat to society.”

Tangredi’s son, Anthony Beller, suggested he was almost at a loss for words.

“What do you say to the person who killed your mother?” he said, struggling to maintain his composure. “Forgiveness — I do hold some forgiveness for you, John Bittrolff. But I also believe in justice.”

He said Bittrolff had stolen his mother from him and his family when he was 11 years old, and has left him to explain someday to his children what happened to their grandmother.

“You are the monster in that story,” Beller said. “All I see [looking at Bittrolff now] is an unremorseful animal.”

McNamee’s father, Lawrence McNamee Sr., alluded to the defense claims that many other men had motive and the chance to kill either or both women, who worked as prostitutes.

“It was a tough case, made more so by the many smoke screens thrown up” during the trial, he said.

He asked Ambro to “consider not only the killing, but the brutality and the showmanship” of the murders.

The women’s killings remained unsolved for two decades until Suffolk homicide detectives were able to get a DNA sample from Bittrolff that matched semen recovered from both bodies.

Tangredi was killed Nov. 2, 1993, and McNamee some time before her body was found in Shirley on Jan. 30, 1994. Both women were severely beaten on the head and strangled. Their bodies were posed similarly — naked with legs apart and one or both hands above their heads — and at both crime scenes their clothes were nearby, except for one shoe each and their underwear.

Assistant District Attorney Robert Biancavilla praised homicide detectives who stuck with the case for 20 years and resisted the urge to “chase red herrings.”

He said Bittrolff chose Tangredi and McNamee because he thought no one would care about them.

“He relished in the fact that his victims had evidence of more than one sexual encounter,” Biancavilla said. “That’s why he chose them. For over 20 years, he got away with this.”

Biancavilla later said outside court that Bittrolff not only hated women, but all life. He said Bittrolff, a hunter, had once wrestled a pig to the ground and slit its throat and had also cut out the heart of a deer he had just shot and ate it raw in the woods.

Biancavilla said Bittrolff likely has killed other women, and said some aspects of the bodies found over the years at Gilgo Beach were similar to what he’s done. He did not elaborate, but amateur sleuths on the web have long drawn parallels between the cases.

The first of 10 sets of remains believed to be the work of one or more serial killers in the Gilgo Beach area was found in 2010. The first four bodies were those of women in their 20s who worked as prostitutes and were found within a quarter of a mile from each other. The victims had been reported missing between 2007 and September 2010.

Asked about Biancavilla’s assertions, Suffolk County Assistant Police Commissioner Justin Meyers said: “The police department cannot comment on an ongoing homicide investigation.”

Defense attorney Jonathan Manley of Hauppauge declined to address the allegations, but said his client continues to insist on his innocence.

“From day one in this case until now, Mr. Bittrolff has said one thing — that he did not do this,” Manley said. He promised to file an immediate notice of appeal.

Bittrolff did not speak in court.

Ambro, a defense attorney before he became a judge, said these murders “are as brutal as anything I’ve ever seen in my 32 years in the criminal justice system.”

He told Bittrolff that his victims were “two women, not just prostitutes or prey.”

“These families had hoped that some day they would turn their lives around,” Ambro continued. “You crushed their skulls, strangled them and left them naked in the cold woods. You are evil, Mr. Bittrolff.”

Police and prosecutors also said that “wood chips” were found at both crime scenes, but trial testimony showed there were none. Instead, both women’s clothes had microscopic particles, some of which were foil or glass. Almost all of them were destroyed by the police.

Also destroyed by the police over the years was evidence collected from two officers who were among the dozens of men suspected at times in the killings.

The defense argued during the trial that except for the DNA, no witnesses and no evidence connected Bittrolff to the murders. He married soon after the killings and raised two children while leading an apparently law-abiding life until his arrest in 2014.

That came after one of Bittrolff’s brothers was convicted in an unrelated criminal contempt case and had his DNA entered into the state database.

When that happened, it indicated that a relative of the brother was the person who left DNA behind at both crime scenes. Detectives followed Bittrolff and a third brother, hoping to get a DNA sample. Eventually, a tissue collected from Bittrolff’s garbage had DNA that matched.

The defense argued that the DNA was not proof Bittrolff was the killer, noting that both women’s bodies and clothes had DNA from several other men as well.

The jury deliberated over seven days, saying three times that it was deadlocked before finally reaching a verdict.

With Nicole Fuller