The former employee who oversaw maintenance contracts at the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Central Islip to accepting bribes from contractors.
John McCormick, 60, who was a planner-estimator, said in entering his plea: “As a public official at the Merchant Marine Academy, I accepted money from contractors” for them to get work.
Eastern District Assistant U.S. Attorney Burton Ryan said that McCormick ran the kickback scheme for about a decade during which he got 10 percent of what the contractors were paid, The total amount of the kickbacks was about $150,000, Ryan said.
McCormick’s attorney, Jeffrey Groder, of Mineola, said after the plea that his client “accepts responsibility and hopes to put this behind him.”
The McCormick case is part of a larger investigation into corruption in the issuing of contracts at the academy, sources have said.
Under federal sentencing guidelines, McCormick faces between 41 to 57 months in prison.
Comments
