An East Hampton Town trustee was arrested on a drunken driving charge and his driver’s license suspended over the weekend, officials said Monday.

John Tyler Armstrong, 30, of Amagansett, was stopped by police on Saturday at about 3 a.m. when he was driving a 1999 Subaru Legacy at 62 mph on Cedar Street, where the speed limit is 30 mph, Easthampton Town police said.

Armstrong was given roadside sobriety tests and failed, police said, and he was taken to police headquarters in Wainscott. He was held there until his arraignment hours later before East Hampton Town Justice Lisa R. Rana.

Police said Armstrong is charged with driving while intoxicated and failure to keep to the right of pavement markings, according to a court clerk he pleaded not guilty.

Armstrong, one of nine town trustees, was not immediately available for comment on Monday.

The East Hampton Town Justice Court clerk said Rana released Armstrong without bail and ordered him to return to court on May 25 or a warrant would be issued for his arrest.

Rana said his license suspension would be in effect until the case was adjudicated but she said he could be eligible for a hardship license that would allow him to drive to and from work, according to the court clerk.

Armstrong, a Democrat, is nearing the end of his first two-year term as a trustee after being elected in 2015. He is running for re-election this fall.

In February Armstrong was crowned Mr. Amagansett, in an annual talent competition that spoofs female beauty pageants and has only men as contestants.