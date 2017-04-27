The jury in the trial of Cesar Gonzales-Mugaburu for allegedly sexually abusing his foster sons resumed deliberations Thursday for the fourth day.

The panel of six women and six men in Suffolk County Court in Riverhead had deliberated for a full day Wednesday — working until 5:30 p.m., later than usual.

About an hour into their deliberations Wednesday, members had sent a note asking for a readback of a portion of the testimony by one of the alleged victims.

The jurors wanted to hear the part about the time the alleged victim met two boys who were living in Gonzales-Mugaburu’s Ridge house in January 2016 as his foster children.

The two boys complained to their social worker that Gonzales-Mugaburu made inappropriate sexual comments to them. The boys’ complaints led to his arrest on Jan. 20, 2016.

Gonzales-Mugaburu, 60, is accused of sexually abusing six boys between 1996 and 2016 when the children came to live with him as his foster sons.

He also was charged with endangering the welfare of these two boys, and sexual misconduct involving a dog. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.