A Long Islander charged as a teenager with plotting to join a branch of al-Qaida to battle against U.S. soldiers — if necessary — faces up to 30 years in prison at sentencing Tuesday.

Justin Kaliebe was 18 years old when he was arrested in January 2013 at Kennedy Airport, while attempting to board a plane in order to travel to Yemen and fight with al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula.

Kaliebe, who has lived in Babylon and Bay Shore, pleaded guilty in June 2013 to attempting to provide material support to terrorists and attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Kaliebe’s attorney, Anthony La Pinta, has argued that his client should get a lenient sentence, as little as three years, because he has diminished capacity on account of having a form of autism.

Eastern District Assistant U.S. Attorney John Durham, who prosecuted the case along with Seth Ducharme and Michael Canty, has argued that Kaliebe was fully aware of his actions and should get at least 24 years in prison.

Both prosecutors and defense attorney presented medical witnesses in pre-sentencing hearings to support their views.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Several days before Kaliebe was arrested, an undercover agent said to him about going to Yemen to fight: “I want to let you know for the last time … if you don’t want to do this, you don’t have to,” according to a court transcript. “I’m not going to be mad …. Nobody is going to be mad at you. And you could do … other ways … [to] serve God the almighty.”

But Kaliebe replied, the transcript said: “I understand there is a way out, but for me, the only way out is martyrdom … God the almighty prescribed this for me.”

According to court records, Kaliebe, a convert to Islam, was helped in turning to terrorism by listening to lectures on the internet that included those of Anwar al-Awlaki, an American-born cleric and influential spokesman for the organization who was killed by a U.S. drone strike in 2011.

Kaliebe was registered for a short time in the Babylon school district during 2012-13, and was enrolled in the BOCES Alternative High School program, the district has said.

An associate of Kaliebe’s, Marcos Alonso Zea, of Brentwood, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2015 after pleading guilty to obstruction of justice and attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.