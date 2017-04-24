Suffolk police have arrested a 25-year-old counselor for Kenwal Day Camp in Melville who they said inappropriately touched and spoke with underage campers last summer and distributed indecent material to them.

The counselor, Jay Marcello of Sherry Avenue in Wantagh, who is also a substitute teaching assistant for Nassau County BOCES, was arrested at Sand Hill Road and Wantagh Avenue in Wantagh at 7 a.m. Monday while driving to the Nassau County BOCES Rosemary Kennedy Center in Wantagh.

Marcello is charged with eight counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of third-degree sex abuse and one count of first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, a felony.

It was unclear whether he had an attorney but he was being held overnight at the Second Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Suffolk detectives said Marcello had inappropriate conversations with campers of various ages and inappropriately touched 14-year-old campers between July and August 2016. He has worked at the Drexel Avenue summer camp for the past seven years, police said.

The investigation into Marcello stems from an indictment in October 2016 of Keith Meyn of Oakdale, another employee of Kenwal, who was indicted on charges of first-degree criminal sexual act, use of a child in a sexual performance as a sexually motivated felony, first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child and 100 counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Police said there may be additional victims and urged anyone who may have information about the case or possible victims to call the Computer Crimes Unit at 631-852-6279.