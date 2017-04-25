Subscribe
    CrimeLong Island

    Knife point 7-Eleven robbery not believed part of pattern, cops say

    Updated
    bill.murphy@newsday.com

    The 7-Eleven store at 228 William Floyd Pkwy

    The 7-Eleven store at 228 William Floyd Pkwy in Shirley is shown in this Google Maps file photo. (Credit: Google Maps)

    A convenience store in Shirley was robbed by a man with a knife Tuesday morning, but it was not believed to be linked to a series of 16 other knife point robberies across Long Island in the past two months, Suffolk County police said.

    The 7-Eleven store at 228 William Floyd Pkwy., a stand-alone store next to a small shopping center near Brushwood Drive, was robbed at 1:50 a.m., police said.

    A...

