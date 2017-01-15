Nassau County police are investigating the armed robbery Saturday of a woman at her place of business in Wantagh.
Police said the incident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. in the rear of 3056 Merrick Rd., but they did not have information immediately available on the type of business there.
According to detectives, the victim, 45, was in the rear of the building when a male suspect approached her and asked about getting a massage. When the victim opened the rear door he grabbed her by the neck and demanded money while holding a black knife.
The woman told him she had no money, but the suspect took her pocketbook containing cash, an iPhone and other personal property, then fled out the rear door and ran south on Sycamore Street. No injuries were reported.
Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
