The Ronkonkoma man who police say robbed 18 Long Island businesses with a large knife admitted after his arrest earlier this month that he was responsible for some of the holdups, a prosecutor said in Suffolk County Criminal Court Thursday.

Shane Cashmore, 31, also identified himself in surveillance photos investigators showed him after his arrest, said James Chalifoux, the deputy bureau chief of the Suffolk district attorney’s major crimes bureau. Cashmore signed some of the photos, acknowledging that he is the person in the picture, Chalifoux said.

Cashmore, however, entered a not guilty plea when he appeared before Judge Timothy Mazzei, and his attorney Christopher Gioe told the judge that prosecutors have not provided him with any evidence that Cashmore confessed to any of the robberies committed during the three-month crime spree.

Gioe asked Mazzei for lenience in setting bail. “There were no injuries in this matter,” Gioe said. “Nobody was hurt.”

Mazzei rejected that request and set bail for Cashmore at $1 million cash or $2 million bond, as requested by Chalifoux.

Gioe told reporters after Thursday’s hearing that Cashmore has suffered from a substantial heroin addiction “for a substantial amount of time.” The attorney said Cashmore is using medical resources available at the Yaphank correctional facility where he is being held to address his addiction.

A Suffolk County grand jury indictment charged Cashmore with eight counts of first-degree robbery. He has been accused by police of 10 robberies in Nassau County. Chalifoux said Nassau prosecutors have told him they will file charges against Cashmore soon.

Cashmore’ s alleged accomplices, Paul Drab, 26, and Julianna Pantaleone, 31, also entered not guilty pleas Thursday. Mazzei set bail for $500,000 in cash or $1 million bond for each. They each face one count of first-degree robbery in Suffolk and are expected to face additional charges in Nassau.

Cashmore was arrested May 1 after the robbery of a Carvel in Huntington Station for what police said was his 18th heist or attempted heist. No one was injured in any of the crimes.

In all of the crimes, which began in mid-February, a man covered his face and brandished either a machete or a large knife, police said.

All three defendants pleaded not guilty at their initial arraignments on May 2. Judge Gaetan Lozito ordered Cashmore held on $1.6 million bond or $800,000 cash bail, and both Drab and Pantaleone had bail set at $750,000 bond or $300,000 cash.

With William Murphy