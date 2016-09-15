A landscaper hit by a car whose driver was charged with being high Tuesday morning has died, police said Thursday.
Anibal Aceituno-Perez, 52, of Flanders, was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead in critical condition after the accident in Ridge, Suffolk County police said.
In a news release Thursday, police said Aceituno-Perez died of his injuries.
After the crash, Brianna Hassett, 24, of Wading River, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, police said.
Hassett was driving a 2005 Cadillac east on Route 25, west of Pleasant View Road, when she struck the landscaper while he was mowing a lawn on the corner of Route 25 and Pleasant View Road at about 11:50 a.m., police said.
At arraignment Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip, Hassett was ordered held on $100,000 bond or $50,000 cash bail. She is due back in court Monday.
