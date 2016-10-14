HIGHLIGHTS Slaying of 34-year-old man comes after four teens found slain last month

Cops unable to make ‘definitive conclusion’ about whether it’s related

A 34-year-old man walking along a Brentwood street was attacked and killed late Thursday — the latest slaying in a community gripped by fear after the suspected gang-related deaths of four Brentwood High School students.

Suffolk police Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said Friday police were unable to make a “definitive conclusion right now” as to whether the man’s death was linked to the slayings of the four teens whose bodies were found in the community last month.

“We’re keeping all avenues of the investigation open,” Beyrer said.

Just before midnight, officers responded to the scene on American Boulevard south of Second Avenue for a call of a male possibly dead, Beyrer said.

Upon arrival, the victim, who was found on the east side of the paved street abutting a wooded area, was still alive, rescue efforts were made but were unsuccessful, and he died at the scene, Beyrer said. The death is classified as a homicide, Beyrer said.

“He had injuries to his head and face,” said Beyrer, who said the injuries “appear to be some type of blunt-force trauma.”

The identity of the victim, who recently moved to Brentwood, was not released Friday morning pending family notification.

Investigators were seen combing nearby wooded areas Friday morning searching for evidence along with a K-9 unit. No suspects were in custody as of 10:15 a.m.

The victim’s body was taken to the Suffolk County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

The slaying comes amid stepped up patrols in Brentwood and as police investigate the deaths of the four students.

On Sept. 21, police found the skeletal remains of Miguel García Morán, 15, of Brentwood, in an industrial location east of Sagtikos Parkway, the same area where the remains of Oscar Acosta, 19, of Brentwood, were found Sept. 16.

The deaths of Acosta and García Morán were classified as homicides, though police have not disclosed the manner of their deaths. Acosta was a student at Brentwood High’s Ross Center and García Morán was enrolled at the school’s Sonderling Center.

Both victims had been reported missing before their remains were found — a few miles from the location of the suspected gang killings of best friends Nisa Mickens, 15, and Kayla Cuevas, 16.

Mickens’ body was found Sept. 13 by a passing motorist; Cuevas’ body was found in a wooded area the next day. The Brentwood teens, juniors at Ross Center, were victims of a “brutal attack” and suffered blunt-force trauma, police said.

Cuevas had a dispute in school with students believed to be members of the MS-13 street gang, and police are investigating whether that played a role in the killings, a law-enforcement source has said.

The killings of Cuevas and Mickens sparked a wide-reaching call — from residents to county and state officials — to eliminate gangs and violence in the area.

So great is the potential for gang assaults that schools Superintendent Levi McIntyre warned parents against letting their children “wear clothing that could be considered to be gang-affiliated.” That warning came the same day García Morán’s remains were found.

SSuffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini, who met with residents at a recent community meeting, has said the department increased its uniformed police presence in Brentwood while also sending officers door-to-door to more than 140 homes near problem areas.

The department’s criminal intelligence section has compiled “strategic subject lists” that identify active gang members, Sini said. Gang-enforcement officers at the precinct level and members of the department’s firearms-suppression team have been assigned to monitor those subjects.