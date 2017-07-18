A 29-year-old Army veteran said by his attorney to be suffering from service-related PTSD pleaded not guilty to attempted murder in a Central Islip courtroom Tuesday, in connection with a nighttime beating the day before that left his roommate at a Yaphank shelter with a fractured skull.
Michael Hunter — who served in Afghanistan, his attorney said — is accused of repeatedly clubbing the sleeping...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.