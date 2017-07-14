An attorney for Hempstead Town Board member Edward Ambrosino said Friday his client is “seeking to resolve” his federal income-tax evasion case, and hopes to be “working something out.”

The attorney, James Druker, of Garden City, made the remarks at a brief status conference on Ambrosino’s case at the federal court in Central Islip, adding only that he and his client planned to meet with federal prosecutors to discuss the situation.

Ambrosino, of North Valley Stream, was indicted in April on charges of wire fraud and failing to pay the taxes on the money he made working as an attorney for two Nassau County agencies — the Nassau County Industrial Development Agency and the Local Economic Assistance Corp., according to officials. Ambrosino also has been a special counsel to Republican County Executive Edward Mangano.

Druker declined to say what kind of plea deal his client and he were interested in discussing after the court hearing that only lasted a few minutes. Ambrosino also declined to comment, as did Eastern District federal prosecutors Catherine Mirabile and Raymond Tierney.

Prosecutors said Ambrosino failed to pass on to his law firm $800,000 of the $1.3 million he made working for the county agencies, as he was supposed to do. In return Ambrosino was supposed to receive back a small percentage. Sources have identified the firm as Ruskin Moscou Faltischek, of Uniondale.

Ambrosino pocketed the money through a shell corporation, then under reported the siphoned off amount. In addition, he claimed business expenses for the rental payments on a Manhattan apartment that he knew “were not business expenses,” prosecutors said in an indictment.

Ambrosino theoretically faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the charges, but is likely to get a much lesser sentence as part of any plea deal.

If the case is not resolved sooner, U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert set Aug. 21. for the next status conference.