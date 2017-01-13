The founder and leader of the Roosevelt chapter of the national Crips street gang got 3 life sentences plus 145 years to life in prison on Friday for various acts of violence in Roosevelt.

Raphael Osborne, 30, known as “the Big Whale” of the Crips, was convicted on all counts in a 21-count indictment in April after a four-week trial in federal court in Central Islip.

Among the charges were racketeering, drug conspiracy and attempted murders. The attempted murders involved a federal informant and several members of rival gangs.

U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert called Osborne “a cancer on the entire Roosevelt community.”

Osborne started the Rollin’ 60s Crips chapter in Roosevelt in 2003, officials have said.

Eastern District Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Boeckmann said during Osborne’s trial that he “is responsible for the crime wave that wreaked havoc on Roosevelt day after day from 2003 to 2013.”

Among other actions, members of the chapter brought hundred of illegal firearms into Long Island, and waged a bloody war with their arch rivals in black street gangs, the Bloods, said Boeckmann and another federal prosecutor in the case, Christopher Caffarone.

The Roosevelt Crips were targeted for intensive investigation in December 2011 when a reputed gang member shot a Hempstead police officer, officials have said. One bullet hit the officer’s arm; the second, the officer’s bullet proof vest. The shooter was sentenced to 25 years in prison in April 2013.

The investigation into Osborne’s gang was conducted jointly by federal prosecutors, the FBI’s Long Island gang task force, the Nassau police department and Nassau County district attorney’s office.

Twenty members or associates of the gang have been arrested since the start of the investigation, according to officials. Eighteen have been convicted and two are awaiting trial, officials said; Osborne will be the eighth to be sentenced.

Almost 3,000 members of the Crips and the Bloods have been identified on Long Island, police have said.