A Levittown man was arrested Friday after he attempted to suffocate his dog and struck it with a shovel on his front lawn, Nassau County police said.
Police said a neighbor spotted Michael Gallagher, 56, of Silversmith Lane, bring his Shepherd mix onto the front lawn, place a zip tie around the dog’s neck and put the dog in a garbage bag about 2:45 p.m. Friday.
The neighbor told police that Gallagher then picked up a shovel and struck the bag with it. When the neighbor confronted Gallagher, he fled the scene, police said.
The neighbor freed the dog and removed the zip tie, then took the dog to Levittown Animal Hospital for treatment of a severe cut to its head. Police said veterinarians there couldn’t save the dog and euthanized it.
Police said they found Gallagher at a nearby 7-Eleven at 10:45 p.m. He placed under arrest and given to the Nassau Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for processing.
Gallagher was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and torturing or injuring animals or failure to provide sustenance.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.