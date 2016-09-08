Nassau County police respond to the scene of a robbery at the Ultra gas station on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown on Wednesday night, Sept. 7, 2016. (Credit: Paul Mazza)
A man with a silver handgun robbed a gas station Wednesday night in Levittown and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Nassau County police said.
A man wearing dark sunglasses and with a bandanna covering his face walked into the Ultra gas station at 3300 Hempstead Tpke. about 10:40 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk, who complied, police said.
The robber fled westbound on foot...
The robber fled westbound on foot on Hempstead Turnpike, police said. He was described as about 6-foot-2 with average build, about 190 pounds, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leather pants, black cap and white gloves.
Detectives asked anyone with information on the robbery to call 800-244-8477.
