A man with a silver handgun robbed a gas station Wednesday night in Levittown and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, Nassau County police said.

A man wearing dark sunglasses and with a bandanna covering his face walked into the Ultra gas station at 3300 Hempstead Tpke. about 10:40 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk, who complied, police said.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The robber fled westbound on foot on Hempstead Turnpike, police said. He was described as about 6-foot-2 with average build, about 190 pounds, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black leather pants, black cap and white gloves.

See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats

Detectives asked anyone with information on the robbery to call 800-244-8477.