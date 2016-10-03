A Levittown woman was charged Monday with leaving the scene of an accident that killed a small dog last month, police said.

Ana Rodriguez, 37, of Barbara Lane, was charged with the vehicle and traffic law violation of leaving the scene of an accident with an injury to an animal.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 17 at First District Court in Hempstead.

A 66-year-old woman was walking Peanut, a Yorkie, on Center Lane when the dog “wandered into the roadway” and was hit by a blue Chrysler Pacifica at about 4 p.m. on Sept. 20, police said.

Peanut was on an extender leash that enabled him to walk into the street, police said. The minivan driver stopped “for only a moment then left the scene without rendering aid or identifying himself/herself,” police said.

The Nassau County SPCA had offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.