A Freeport man wanted in a Baldwin Harbor shooting was arrested Friday at a hotel and charged with several felonies, including assault, Nassau police said.
Malik Burton, 25, fired one shot after a street argument at 5 p.m. Wednesday, hitting the victim in the rear end, police said. The victim’s wound was not life-threatening.
Burton, of Casino Street, is expected to be arraigned Saturday on charges of second-degree and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault, third-degree criminal possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Police said the victim and another person were inside their vehicle on Van Buren Street, not far from Milburn Avenue, when a BMW with two men pulled up, said Det. Vincent Garcia, a police spokesman.
An argument started and both BMW occupants and the victim confronted each other outside their vehicles, police said.
That’s when Burton, the BMW passenger, fired one shot before taking off, police said.
He was arrested at the Ramada Inn on Sunrise Highway at 4 a.m. Friday, police said.
Police could not immediately say what started the argument.
