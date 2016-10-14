A three-peat offender who pleaded guilty in September to raping a woman in the bathroom of a Kips Bay bar has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison, Manhattan prosecutors said.

Rodney Stover, 49, was on parole for a previous rape — in Hampton Bays — when he sexually assaulted a woman, 23, in the bathroom of a bar in the Flatiron District on April 11, 2015, according to a Thursday news release from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.

Stover in September pleaded guilty in state Supreme Court to three counts of predatory sexual assault, a class A felony, and he was sentenced Thursday, Vance’s office said in the release.

Vance characterized Stover’s most recent assault as brutal; he waited in a bathroom, and when his victim left the stall he attacked her, Vance said in the release.

“This brutal sex assault took place merely two months after the defendant was released from prison for a previous rape conviction,” Vance said.

Vance said Stover grabbed the woman by her neck, forced her back into the stall while covering her mouth, threatened her, raped her, and fled the scene.

Four days later, a bar employee recognized Stover as he walked past the bar. The employee called police and Stover was arrested.

In August 1992, while on parole for a previous conviction for sexual assault, Stover raped a woman at knife-point in her Hampton Bays home as her children slept, authorities said.

Stover, who lived in Hampton Bays at the time, was convicted of first-degree rape in June 1993.