Linda Mangano, the wife of Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, asked a federal judge Wednesday to throw out the criminal case against her or at least grant her a trial separate from that of her husband and former Oyster Bay Supervisor, John Venditto.

Mangano, her husband and Venditto were indicted in October in a “bribery and kickback” case centering around an unidentified businessman whom sources have identified as restaurateur Harendra Singh. The have all pleaded not guilty.

In a separate action, Venditto was granted a delay by U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack in filing his pretrial motions in the case this week because he said he is also simultaneously preparing papers to reply to a civil action being considered by the Securities and Exchange Commission involving Oyster Bay’s finances in its dealings with Singh.

Linda Mangano was charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice of making false statements to federal investigators on three separate occasions.

The indictment charges that she essentially received $450,000 for working for Singh, but in fact, the money was part of a bribery scheme.

Without going into details as to why, Linda Mangano joined in a motion her husband made on Friday to have the case thrown out.

In addition, she asked that several of the charges be thrown out on technical grounds and that the government provide her with more information underlying what she allegedly had done so she could adequately prepare a defense.

If the case against her is not thrown out, Linda Mangano argued that she had such a small role in the overall case, which mainly involves her husband and Venditto, that she should get a separate trial.

“The dramatic disparity gives rise to an unacceptably high, ‘meaningful’ risk that the jury could find Linda Mangano guilty merely by association, “ she argued in court papers.

In addition to asking that the case against him be thrown out, Mangano’s husband on Friday also asked that if it isn’t, he be granted a separate trial. In asking that the case be dismissed, Edward Mangano argued that a recent Supreme Court decision tossing out the corruption case against former Virginia Governor Robert McDonnell showed that his actions also did not involve illegalities.

Eastern District federal prosecutors have until October to respond to any motions made by the Manganos or Venditto.

Edward Mangano and Venditto were each indicted on similar counts of conspiracy, federal program bribery, honest services wire fraud and extortion

Venditto’s attorney could not be reached immediately for comment.

John Carman of Garden City, Linda Mangano’s attorney, declined to comment, as did John Marzulli, a spokesman for Eastern District federal prosecutors.

A trial in the case has been set to start in January.