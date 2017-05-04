A Lindenhurst contractor is accused of forging a letter from the Town of North Hempstead Building Department to cover up code violations, county prosecutors said.

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said Thursday that Mark Rosenberg, 44, of Lindenhurst, was arrested and charged with second-degree forgery and second-degree possession of a forged instrument, both felonies.

He was arraigned Thursday and released on his own recognizance.

“Mark understands the seriousness of the charges,” said Jeff Fox, a Syosset attorney defending Rosenberg. “He has been in contact with the district attorney’s office and has been fully cooperative.”

If convicted, Rosenberg faces up to 2 1⁄3 to 7 years in prison. He is due back in court June 12.

Prosecutors said Rosenberg was hired to complete a home renovation for a couple in New Hyde Park in 2016. He allegedly had not followed the building plans approved by the town and received a cease and desist letter to stop construction.

When the clients became concerned that work had stopped, prosecutors said Rosenberg presented them with a forged letter on May 25, 2016.

The letter, written on what appeared to be town letterhead and signed by the plan examiner, claimed to deny their work permit application, saying it “requires Board and Zoning and Appeals approval and that certain items do not conform to Zone Residence C District.”

Prosecutors said the couple became suspicious and contacted the plan examiner, who told them he had not written the letter. The town reported the case to Singas’ office, officials said.

“This defendant failed to follow local building rules and then allegedly forged an official document to buy time with his dissatisfied clients,” Singas said in a statement. “Building codes and planning processes exist to protect the public, and forging government documents to skirt those rules is a crime.”