A Lindenhurst man has been charged with driving while intoxicated with his two daughters in the vehicle after he was involved in a motor vehicle crash in West Babylon Saturday night.

Suffolk County police said Joscelyn Wilson, 53, of Albany Avenue, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet van southbound on Straight Path at Gordon Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2003 Ford pickup truck.

Wilson’s two daughters, ages 5 and 6, were in the van, police said. Both children and Wilson were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, Noel Jimenez-Gutierrez, 30, of West Babylon, was treated for minor injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

Wilson was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger, also known as Leandra’s Law, driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.