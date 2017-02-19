A Lindenhurst man has been charged with driving while intoxicated with his two daughters in the vehicle after he was involved in a motor vehicle crash in West Babylon Saturday night.
Suffolk County police said Joscelyn Wilson, 53, of Albany Avenue, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet van southbound on Straight Path at Gordon Avenue shortly before 7:30 p.m. when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2003 Ford pickup truck.
Wilson’s two daughters, ages 5 and 6, were in the van, police said. Both children and Wilson were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup, Noel Jimenez-Gutierrez, 30, of West Babylon, was treated for minor injuries at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Wilson was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger, also known as Leandra’s Law, driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.
