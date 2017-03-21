A Lindenhurst carpenter Tuesday pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges, admitting he was drunk when he slammed his sport utility vehicle into another car in Huntington Station in 2016.

A woman was killed in the June 26, 2016 crash. Her husband and son were injured.

In exchange for his guilty plea, state Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho in Central Islip promised to sentence Ryan Gurecki to 6 to 18 years in prison. Gurecki, 35, also pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, and three counts of third-degree assault.

Sentencing is set for May 5.

At the time of the crash, Gurecki slammed his 2010 Ford Explorer into the back of Karen Holden’s vehicle, authorities said. Her 2016 Ford Escape, stopped at a red light on westbound Jericho Turnpike, was waiting to turn left onto Route 110 near Huntington Station.

Holden, 56, a registered nurse, was killed in the collision. Her husband, William, who was driving, suffered a head injury. Their youngest son, Robert, suffered a back injury.

Gurecki’s blood-alcohol level was measured at 0.13 percent — well above the legal limit of 0.08 percent, authorities said. He told police at the scene that he had drunk five beers at work earlier that day.

Prosecutors had said Gurecki has a “horrific” driving record that includes 13 license suspensions and five accidents, including a crash in which he flipped his vehicle, injuring his passenger.

Defense attorney Daniel Sullivan of Central Islip said Gurecki wanted to accept blame for the decisions he made.

“He hopes by taking some criminal responsibility for this, there’d be some peace - whatever peace can be offered to the family,” Sullivan said.

William Holden said no sentence is going change the fact that his wife is gone.

“We just need to accept what the court is going to do and trying to move on with our lives,” he said Tuesday. “But the victims of DWI . . . their lives are never going to be the same and people don’t understand that.”