A Long Beach Episcopal priest was arrested Friday evening after an investigation led police detectives to find child pornography on computers at his church residence, police said.
Detectives investigating the Rev. Christopher King, 51, of West Penn Street, a parish priest of St. James Episcopal Church of Long Beach, found the child pornographic materials at his home at 6 p.m., Nassau County Police said in a news release.
Detectives with the Narcotics Vice Bureau, Crimes Against Property Child Exploitation Unit and Nassau County District Attorney’s Office handled the case.
The detectives previewed the materials on-site that revealed the files contained pornography involving children less than 16 years old, police said.
Detectives also found methamphetamine, Xanax pills and numerous drug-related paraphernalia, police said.
King was arrested and charged with five counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead. Attorney information for King was not immediately available.
Calls made to the church and to the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, based in Garden City, were not immediately returned Saturday morning
