A Long Beach woman was arrested in Vermont over the weekend after her car was clocked at 105 mph in a 65 mph zone, police said.
Jennifer Banegas, 29, was issued a citation for excessive speed and ordered to appear in court on March 28, the Vermont State Police said in a news release on its website.
The incident occurred at 11:13 a.m. Saturday on southbound Interstate 89 in Bethel, police said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.