A Long Beach woman was arrested Friday evening and charged under Leandra’s Law with driving while intoxicated with her two young children in the backseat.

Police stopped Angela Jiminez-Lopez, 29, at around 6:15 p.m. while she was driving a 2009 Toyota on Austin Boulevard near Empire Boulevard in Barnum Island with her two children, ages 6 and 3, in the rear passenger seat, Nassau police said in a news release.

Jiminez-Lopez is charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of more than the legal threshold of 0.08 percent, two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, aggravated driving while intoxicated and unlicensed operator, police said.

Attorney information for Jiminez-Lopez was not immediately available. She is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.