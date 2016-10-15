Angela Jiminez-Lopez, 29, of Long Beach, was arrested Friday evening, Oct. 14, 2016, and charged with driving while intoxicated and other offenses, Nassau police said. When officers stopped her vehicle on Austin Boulevard near Empire Boulevard in Barnum Island, they found her two children, ages 3 and 6, in the back seat, police said. (Credit: NCPD)
A Long Beach woman was arrested Friday evening and charged under Leandra’s Law with driving while intoxicated with her two young children in the backseat.
Police stopped Angela Jiminez-Lopez, 29, at around 6:15 p.m. while she was driving a 2009 Toyota on Austin Boulevard near Empire Boulevard in Barnum Island with her two children, ages 6 and 3, in the rear passenger seat, Nassau police said in a news release.
Jiminez-Lopez is charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of more than the legal threshold of 0.08 percent, two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15, aggravated driving while intoxicated and unlicensed operator, police said.
Attorney information for Jiminez-Lopez was not immediately available. She is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead.
