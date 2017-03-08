A Queens man was arrested after he stole five pairs of designer sunglasses from a Lord & Taylor store Tuesday evening in Manhasset, then threatened security personnel with a knife when they attempted to apprehend him, Nassau County police said.
Stephen Hicks, 51, of 81st Avenue, Glen Oaks, was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempon charges of first-degree robbery and fourth-degree possession of a dangerous weapon.
Police said the theft occurred at the store on Northern Boulevard at about 6 p.m.
They said Hicks stole the sunglasses, concealing them in his jacket pocket, then threatened the security officers with a knife when he was confronted outside the store.
A brief struggle preceded the arrival of police officers, who arrested him. The sunglasses were recovered at the scene.
