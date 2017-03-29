The machete robber may be carving out new territory.

Suffolk County police believe the machete- and knife-wielding bandit linked to four heists and one attempted robbery in Nassau also held up a Copiague sandwich shop last week, police said Wednesday.

Detectives reviewed video surveillance footage Monday from one of the Nassau robberies and determined the suspect’s clothing, build and weapon appear to match the robber of a Subway restaurant in Copiague, said Suffolk Det. Lt. Shaun Spillane. “We’re investigating it as part of the pattern, just based on the description of the subject,” he said. “And he had a machete.”

Six robberies and attempted robberies are now believed to have been committed by the same thief, authorities said. That number includes Tuesday night’s robbery of a Subway sandwich shop in Carle Place and the March 20 Copiague robbery. No one has been injured in any of the robberies, police said. In each case, the thief concealed his face with a mask or scarf.

In the Carle Place heist, the robber covered his face with a dark-colored scarf and brandished a large kitchen knife. He entered the Subway at 347 Old Country Road at 5:53 p.m., police said.

He approached a 37-year-old male clerk and demanded money from the register, police said. Gawad Kahn, a manager who said he was doing inventory at the time of the robbery, said the suspect entered the store holding the big knife and said: “Give me the money. Give me the money.”

Kahn said he fumbled opening the safe, entering the wrong code, and the robber yelled at him: “Come on! Quick, quick!”

The robber dropped some of the money on the floor, but stopped to pick it up.

“Have a good day,” he said, before fleeing out the back door, according to Kahn.

Nassau and Suffolk police declined to say whether they’ve employed GPS tracking technology in hopes of catching the robber. Cops, alerted to the suspect’s description, have increase their patrols at businesses similar to those targeted.

Police are also deploying plainclothes officers and specialty teams in the hunt for the thief.Law enforcement has increasingly turned to tiny GPS trackers that can be hidden in money packs to catch thieves, instructing employees to hand over the money with the devices tucked between the bills. “We’re taking some investigative steps that we don’t want the public to know about,” Spillane said when asked about the trackers. The suspect, machete in hand, first struck on Feb. 15 at a Dunkin’ Donuts on Merrick Road in Seaford, police said. A worker told him there was no money and he fled without any, police said.

About a half-hour later, the suspect went to a Carvel ice cream shop on Northwest Drive in South Farmingdale, and showed the machete, police said. This time, he made off with $40, police said.He hit the Copiague Subway on March 20, police said. The next day, he had the machete again when he robbed a Carvel on Hicksville Road in Bethpage, police said.

He apparently took a few days off, before he struck another Carvel — this time using a large kitchen knife — on Carman Avenue in Westbury on Sunday, police said. With Howard Schnapp