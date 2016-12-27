A man was robbed in his driveway by two men, one in a mask, early Saturday, Nassau police said.
Nassau police said the victim, 77, was getting out of his car in his Archer Street driveway when the two assailants approached just after midnight Saturday. The suspects, one wearing a black ski mask, took two wallets and an undisclosed sum of cash, police said.
The pair then ran west on Archer toward Brookside Avenue, where they got into a four-door sedan that drove up Brookside, police said.
No one was injured, police said.
Detectives said anyone with information could call Nassau County Crime Stoppers sat 800-244-8477.
