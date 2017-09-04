A self-admitted MS-13 gang member accused of beating his common-law wife with a stapler, kicking her in the face and stabbing her with scissors was arrested Sunday in front of his Bay Shore home, Nassau police said.

Kenny Cruz, 30, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on attempted murder charges at First District Court in Hempstead. He also is charged with robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and criminal mischief in connection with the attack, which took place in Hempstead Aug. 31, said Det. Vincent Garcia, a Nassau County police spokesman at a Monday morning news conference.

The woman, 32, from New Cassel, visited Cruz’s mother at her 19 West Columbia St. business at 6:30 that night to discuss financial support for the 14-year-old child she had with Cruz, Garcia said.

Police said that Cruz confronted the woman, punching her in the face and throwing her to the ground. He kicked her, rupturing a lung, a police spokeswoman said in a telephone interview. He also hit her in the head with the stapler several times, cutting her deeply enough to expose her skull. He kicked her in the face. She tried to hide under an office desk. He stabbed her three times in the stomach, the spokeswoman said.

When the woman tried to call 911 from her cellphone, a news release said, Cruz took it away. He forced her to remain, pointing the scissors at her, police said. when his mother tried to intervene, he threatened her with scissors. He later fled the scene, the police spokeswoman said.

The woman escaped and drove herself home, and her mother took her to a hospital. She required “immediate, emergency surgery,” Garcia said at the news conference. “This was a violent, violent act.” Asked how the woman could have driven herself home, given the extent of her injuries, Garcia answered: “Adrenaline.”

There was no reported history of domestic violence between them, Garcia said. Cruz has at least three prior criminal convictions in Nassau County, he said. Two were for criminal possession of a weapon and assault. Garcia did not know the third. Cruz has tattoos associated with the MS-13 gang, he said.

The police spokeswoman said no information was available about the woman’s condition.