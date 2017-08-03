An East Meadow man has been arrested for allegedly stealing three packs of cigarettes early Thursday morning from a 7-Eleven in East Meadow, Nassau County police said.
There were no injuries, police said.
Steven M. Hodish, 31, of Seventh Street, was charged with third-degree robbery and was scheduled for arraignment Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.
Police said Hodish left the East Meadow store without paying for the cigarettes and had a “physical altercation” with the store employee who chased him. Hodish then fled on foot.
A few minutes later, First Precinct patrol officers saw Hodish running and unsuccessfully tried to stop him before he locked himself in his house, police said.
But shortly afterward, Hodish left his house and was placed under arrest without incident.
