A man was arrested Wednesday evening in Hicksville, charged with burglarizing four businesses, police said.
Nassau County police said Indalecio Suniga, 44, a homeless man from Hicksville, was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary after having been linked to the break-ins, the oldest of which occurred in March 2013. The most recent burglary occurred on Sunday, police said.
Police said that on March 26, 2013, Suniga broke into The Great Wok restaurant on Woodbury Road in Hicksville, entering the business through a ventilation fan opening. He didn’t steal anything, but he did leave behind a hat — which is how he was linked to the break-in, police said.
The next three burglaries took place between New Year’s Eve and Sunday, police said.
On Dec. 31, police said, Suniga broke into the Madina Market and Grocery on Hicksville Road in Bethpage, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash. On Jan. 5 — and again on Sunday — Suniga broke into The Orient restaurant on Hicksville Road in Bethpage, stealing cash both times, police said.
After an investigation, police located Suniga near the intersection of East Barclay Street and Broadway in Hicksville at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, making the arrest. He faces arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead.
