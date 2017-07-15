A Westbury man who has been on a summerlong burglary spree was apprehended Saturday after his latest early morning break-in, Nassau County police said.
Jean Pierre, 37, was arrested after detectives responded to a burglary at the JN Mini Mart on Prospect Avenue in Westbury at 4:15 a.m., police said.
When they arrived, officers found the store’s front glass window broken, and a cash register with missing money was hidden in the bushes, police said.
Pierre was leaving the scene on a bicycle, police said. No injuries were reported.
Police said their investigation revealed this was the suspect’s seventh burglary in Westbury since June.
Nassau police said:
- On July 7 Pierre used a hammer to break into an office at Ultra Wash Laundromat on Maple Avenue and stole money.
- On July 1 he broke a glass window at Piccola Bussola Restaurant, stealing cash from a register.
- That same day, he entered an Outback Steakhouse on Old Country Road and broke the register but didn’t take money.
- On June 19 he pried his way into a laundromat on Post Avenue taking vending machine money, a camera, a $250 gift card, $150 in quarters and lottery tickets.
- The day before, Pierre burglarized another laundromat on Post Avenue, breaking into vending machines, stealing an iPad mini and a $250 gift certificate.
- On June 8, Pierre broke the front glass door to Isla De La Dahia restaurant on Post Avenue and removed cash from a register.
All the burglaries occurred between 2:24 and 4:35 a.m., police said.
Pierre of Wright Street faces seven counts of third-degree burglary and will be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Hempstead.
