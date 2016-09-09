A man described as the new boyfriend of a Suffolk County woman is in the hospital after being attacked by a man described as her machete-wielding ex-boyfriend late Thursday on a street in Brentwood, Suffolk County police said.
The attack took place outside a home on Bradley Street just after 11:30 p.m., police said. It does not appear that the woman, whose identity was not released, was injured, police said.
The victim, identified as Jose Hernandez, 39, was transported to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore with serious injuries after the attack.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Police said his condition was not immediately known.
The suspect, identified Santos Torres, 42, of Whitetail Lane, Central Islip, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, police said.
Details of how the incident unfolded were not immediately available. Torres faces arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.
A police spokeswoman said of the victim and the attacker, “One is the old boyfriend, one the new boyfriend ... The suspect is the ex, the victim is the new boyfriend.”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.