A Commack man has been accused of using a skateboard to knock down a church sign and shatter the glass window of the front door of the church, police said.
Lucas Rousso, 21, was awaiting arraignment Friday in First District Court in Central Islip on a charge of a criminal mischief in the third degree, police said.
Police said the vandalism took place Jan. 26 at Christ the King Church on Indian Head Road in Commack, and Rousso was arrested Thursday “following a lengthy investigation.” Other details were not provided.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.