A Hempstead man has been charged with selling heroin following a motor vehicle stop Saturday night by police in Long Beach.
According to Narcotics Vice Squad detectives and Long Beach police, Markee Reeder, 40, of Washington Street, was seen by police on various dates last month and this month with heroin for sale.
Police said in a news release that Reeder was also “a subject in the sale” of heroin to a 41-year-old Long Beach man who died of an overdose. But no charges were filed against Reeder in connection with that death.
Reeder was arrested about 7 p.m. Saturday after Long Beach police detectives saw him in the rear passenger seat of a 2014 Nissan Sentra that was traveling on East Broadway and Riverside Boulevard, police said.
A vehicle stop was conducted and the defendant was placed under arrest without incident, police said. They noted Reeder had a Greyhound bus ticket to Florida with Sunday’s (March 12) date.
Reeder is charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.