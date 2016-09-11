A Hempstead man is scheduled for arraignment Sunday on grand larceny and petit larceny charges for stealing a bag of assorted merchandise worth more than $1,200 from a CVS in Rockville Centre on Saturday, Nassau County police said.
According to detectives, Jeffrey A. Greene, 54, of Oakland Street, was arrested shortly before 4:30 p.m. after being seen by store security personnel trying to leave the CVS at 155 Sunrise Hwy. with the bag.
Rockville Centre police arrived and placed Greene under arrest without incident, the Nassau detectives said, and an investigation revealed that since September 2015, Greene committed four other larcenies from CVS stores in Freeport and Rockville Centre. In all, more than $6,000 in merchandise was stolen, police said.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Greene is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead.
