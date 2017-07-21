Suffolk police charged a Ridge man late Thursday night in a case of road rage, one week after his reckless driving sent a another car careening into a thicket of trees off the William Floyd Parkway, and its driver to the hospital with multiple injuries, authorities said.
Robert Ferrara Jr. 19, who authorities said left the scene after the Ridge crash, was taken into custody just before 11 p.m. Thursday at the Seventh Precinct in Shirley, police said.
Ferrara was driving a 2015 Dodge Challenger north at about 5:15 p.m. July 13 when, for unknown reasons, he forced a 2006 Nissan Altima off the northbound parkway, police said.
The driver of the Altima, a 23-year-old man who was not identified, spent a week in the hospital after suffering a broken femur that required surgery and a hand injury, police said.
The man was released from the Stony Brook University Hospital on Thursday, police said.
Ferrara faces charges of reckless driving, second-degree reckless endangerment, and third-degree assault, all misdemeanors, police said. Suffolk police issued a desk appearance ticket.
He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sept. 22, police said.
