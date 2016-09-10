Nassau County police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a pedestrian in Inwood on Friday night.

A man, 57, was walking south across Burnside Avenue about 100 feet west of Rockaway Turnpike when a motorist in a white vehicle traveling east struck him, police said in a news release.

The driver in the unknown vehicle kept driving and turned south onto Rockaway Turnpike, police said.

The victim, who suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition, was taken to a hospital.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about the vehicle to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-224-8477. All callers will remain confidential.

