A Water Mill man was charged with drunken driving after his car crashed into a house in the hamlet early Sunday morning and burst into flames, Southampton Town police said.

The passenger in the car suffered a minor injury to her hand and was treated at Southampton Hospital, but none of the occupants of the house were injured.

Police said that about 1:14 a.m. they received a call from someone at the house on Hayground Road saying that a vehicle had crashed into their house and “burst into fire.”

Two adults and a child who were inside the house when the crash occurred escaped before authorities arrived, but the house was severely damaged, police said.

An initial investigation found the driver, Alec H. Wasser, 21, was driving his 2006 Mercedes at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the house and a further probe found he was intoxicated, police said.

Wasser was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain his lane of travel, failure to use designated lane of travel, and speed unreasonable and imprudent. He was scheduled for arraignment Sunday in Southampton Town Justice Court.