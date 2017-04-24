State Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who exposed himself to three women who were running near Bethpage State Parkway Saturday morning.

Frank Bandiero, a spokesman for the State Police, said the man was spotted by the women between 9:30 and 10 a.m. while they were running as a group. He said they saw the man nearby standing in the woods with no clothes on below the waist.

“There’s a bike path that runs along the east side of Bethpage Parkway — it goes north and south, and Boundary Avenue is in the middle,” Bandiero said. “The women were on or near the bike path when they saw him. He was somewhere in the area between the Southern State Parkway and Hempstead Turnpike.”

Bandiero said that though the women all knew each other, and went running as a group, because they each ran past the area at different points, each woman saw him at a different time, but all saw him between 9:30 and 10 a.m.

Bandiero said authorities are waiting to examine surveillance footage from the area before a description of the man is released to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at 631-756-3300.