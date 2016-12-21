A traffic stop for erratic driving led to the arrest of a Port Jefferson man early Tuesday in Hampton Bays, charged with criminal possession of a weapon, Southampton Town police said.
Barry Soloway, 68, was issued vehicle and traffic violations and was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon after officers found a “brass knuckle knife” in his possession during the traffic stop on southbound Flanders Road at 2:16 a.m., police said in a news release.
Police said the stop occurred after an officer observed Soloway’s vehicle failing to maintain its travel lane.See alsoRecent LI mug shotsDataLI crime stats
Soloway was released on an appearance ticket returnable at a later date to Southampton Town Justice Court.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.