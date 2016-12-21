A traffic stop for erratic driving led to the arrest of a Port Jefferson man early Tuesday in Hampton Bays, charged with criminal possession of a weapon, Southampton Town police said.

Barry Soloway, 68, was issued vehicle and traffic violations and was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon after officers found a “brass knuckle knife” in his possession during the traffic stop on southbound Flanders Road at 2:16 a.m., police said in a news release.

Police said the stop occurred after an officer observed Soloway’s vehicle failing to maintain its travel lane.

Soloway was released on an appearance ticket returnable at a later date to Southampton Town Justice Court.